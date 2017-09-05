Doctor arrested, accused of seeking sex with minor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A doctor at the University of Louisville is under arrest, accused of seeking sex with a minor.

Police say Shawn Greschel, 30, met an undercover investigator posing as a minor online.

According to the arrest report, Greschel then requested to meet that person for sex acts.

Greschel’s wife told the judge Tuesday her husband was a second-year medical resident at UofL.

The judge released Greschel on home incarceration, ordering him to have no contact with minors except his own daughter.