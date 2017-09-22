Do you think 3rd Street in Louisville should be two-way?

One hand on the steering wheel of a car and bright sunlight on the windshield (Photo: FogStock/Alin Dragulin)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Louisville is asking for your input about a proposal to change a section of 3rd Street to a two-way street. That proposal would impact 3rd Street from Broadway to Main Street.

The planned changes come from recommendations of Move Louisville, the city's 20-year transportation plan.

The city says the conversion would increase safety, improve circulation, and increase visibility for businesses.



You can share your thoughts with metro staff at two public meetings at Louisville Slugger Field. They will be held at 5:30 p.m. on September 25 and October 4.

