Signs for slain 7-year-old: Do you know where the person is that killed me?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new plea for justice in the shooting death of a Louisville 7-year-old.

It's been three weeks since Dequante Hobbs was hit with a stray bullet and killed while eating a snack at his kitchen table.

Now, an anonymous source is getting involved, posting signs requesting the community come forward and help.

The signs read, "Do you know where the person is that killed me?”

The question is simple.

"It'll get people's attention,” one man said of the signs.

The request is clear.

"They want justice for the child and for the mom”, a woman added.

No one knows who the put the signs up but the impactful message has quickly been noticed at different locations in Louisville.

"It might make people think, even the people that are out here shooting. Would you want this to happen to your kid,” a man who lives nearby Dequante Hobbs’ home said.

One sign sits on the corner of 21st and Madison, right down the street from 7-year old Dequante Hobbs' home. Its right across from the street from the home where police said bullets started flying, including the one that killed DQ.

"They're doing a good service. Giving people a chance to be honest,” the neighbor said.

Other signs are stationed up and down Broadway, one of the city's busiest streets.

When asked what they thought when looking at the signs, two women said, "Finding justice. Whoever killed him, ‘cause justice needs to be served."

Next to the gas station at 26th, a sign with DQ's smiling face and a plea for answers was on display.

Women waiting at a bus stop said they saw the signs too. On said, "It seems like nobody wants to speak up, but it’s a child that's life that has barely even started."

Hobbs’ life was cut short only hours before his last day of school.

One of the pictures on the poster show the child in his graduation attire. A man walking near the sign posted on 9th Street said, “They kept him from graduating, kept him from being somebody."

Now the hope is he won't be forgotten, as he is only an innocent victim of Louisville's violent crime.

If you have any information about the crime call police at 574-LMPD.

