Dixie Hwy. project announces new beautification, neighbors ready for relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Progress continues for the 50 million dollar Dixie Highway improvement project. It stretches from the Gene Snyder to the heart of Downtown Louisville, but not everyone is pleased, particularly with the heavy congestion near Valley High School.

“I travel this route daily, and I don't see work crews. I see equipment sitting there idle,” Tom Zoeller, Valley Station resident, said.

Dixie Highway's facelift is ongoing. The project is making improvements to traffic flow and pedestrian safety. But many say the stretch in Valley Station, which is undergoing pavement replacement, drainage and utility work, is a nightmare.

“It’s tough. Like, if I have to drive down to go to Valley High School, it could take me 35 to 45 minutes, and you wouldn't think it would take that long,” Robby Wine with Shively Sporting Goods said.

“You're dealing with a main artery that thousands of people travel everyday north and south. Why is there not work going on day and night to get this thing done?” Zoeller asked.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said lane closures continue during the day but work is purposely being done at night between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. because the storm sewers are more accessible at that time.

“The project will introduce a raised median, so it will take out a lot of conflict points where folks are trying to figure out where to turn and it will channelize those left turns,” John Callihan, Metro Director of Transportation, explained.

Some call it a mess, but officials call it necessary. The Transportation Cabinet said the stretch near Valley High should be complete by the end of this year.

According to developers, the outcome is worth the trouble. They just announced new landscaping plans from Crums Lane to Greenwood Road that will include grass, flowers, and shrubs, along with significant upgrades to 37 TARC Bus Stops including more shelter while riders are waiting.

Zoeller said he contacted his councilwoman and voiced his concerns to the Transportation Cabinet.

