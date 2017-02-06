WHAS
Dixie Highway closed between Grand Ave and Greenwood Ave due to fire

WHAS 7:25 AM. EST February 06, 2017

Louisville, KY - Firefighters are currently battling a fire at an abandoned store between Grand Ave. and Greenwood Ave. 

No word yet on what started the fire.

Firefighters do not think anyone was in the building.

Dixie Highway is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

 

