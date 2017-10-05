Diversity Walk across Big Four Bridge Saturday

The Big Four Bridge is about to receive an upgrade to the area around it thanks to its popularity. (Photo: WHAS 11 News)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- In response to the recent deadly attacks in Charlottesville and Las Vegas, local leaders are hoping to bring Kentuckiana together.

This weekend, The Community Connections Group has partnered with Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith to present the Diversity Walk for health, happiness, and peace.

This Saturday at 10 a.m., you're invited to join the community in walk across the Big Four Bridge and back.

Again, the walk is this Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Kentucky side of the Big Four Bridge.



© 2017 WHAS-TV