Disturbing overdose numbers released from Metro EMS

Cooking heroin, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro EMS says the use of Narcan by EMTs is up 143 percent compared to this time last year. The holiday season is another place where there's usually a spike in overdoses.

We're told this year during the week of Christmas there were 131 dispatched runs for overdoses compared to 64 during that time in 2015.

EMS Leaders say people seeking help and starting recovery is the key in helping these numbers decrease.

From December 2015 to December of 2016, Narcan administration skyrocketed from 908 to 2206, a 143 percent increase.

Mitchell Burmeister, Metro EMS Spokesman details, “We've also seen over this year an increase in overdoes overall by about 47 percent. So unfortunately we are seeing more overdoses in the city of Louisville.”

Although the agency doesn't decipher what drug, these overdose numbers are still high but don't include just heroin. Cocaine, meth, alcohol and others make up this growing list.

Burmeister adds, “Unfortunately we've seen a rise really for the whole year, with numbers picking back up in May and the numbers really haven't tapered off.”

What a year for Metro EMS in 2016. You may remember back in the fall when Norton Healthcare called an emergency news conference after seeing nearly two dozen overdoses in a short amount of time. Often times officers, firefighters and almost anyone around an overdose patient would administer Narcan to try and save their life.

Burmeister explains, “It’s hard to say whether or not you're going to overdose. You really don't know when you're taking that drug if that could be the last time you're taking it and if you get saved and don't get into any sort of recovery program or get any help, it's just a cycle.”

The biggest help Burmeister says to combat these increasing numbers is addiction recovery.

“There are crews that will treat the same patient several times in a year,” he says.

Otherwise, he says, the revolving door and high statistics may be harder to get rid of.

Floyd Memorial Hospital in New Albany doesn't have its December overdose numbers yet, but is already almost 250 overdoses higher this year than last year.

For help with drug addiction head to http://centerstoneky.org/ or www.thehealingplace.org.