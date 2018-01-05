'Disoriented,' barefoot man dies in police custody

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a man died in police custody after being found disoriented and barefoot behind a Kentucky home and dressed in only light clothing despite cold temperatures.



A Kentucky State Police release says Elizabethtown police responding to a report of an attempted break-in early Tuesday found 37-year-old Charles Yankey.



The release says despite cold temperatures, Yankey had no shoes and was wearing only light clothing. Officers escorted the "confused and disoriented" man to a patrol car. Shortly thereafter, he slumped over and stopped breathing.



Officers performed CPR. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.



His body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Louisville.



News outlets report state police are handling the investigation since Yankey died in the custody of Elizabethtown police.

