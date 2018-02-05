Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center

Photo: Feld Entertainment

Just keep skating, Kentuckiana!

For the first time, Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is bringing Disney Pixar’s record-breaking animated feature Finding Dory to the ice. The ice skating extravaganza also features Disney Pixar’s Inside Out, Disney’s Frozen and other beloved Disney stories, presented by Feld Entertainment.

The spectacular skates through Louisville April 5-8 for five performances at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart start at $18 and go on sale Tuesday, February 13. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster, (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Date and Time of Performances at KFC Yum! Center:

Thursday, April 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 6 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 – 1:00 p.m.

Learn more about Disney on Ice through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.



© 2018 WHAS-TV