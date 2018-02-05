WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 26 closing alerts
Close

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at KFC Yum! Center

WHAS 8:37 AM. EST February 05, 2018

Just keep skating, Kentuckiana!

For the first time, Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is bringing Disney Pixar’s record-breaking animated feature Finding Dory to the ice. The ice skating extravaganza also features Disney Pixar’s Inside Out, Disney’s Frozen and other beloved Disney stories, presented by Feld Entertainment.

The spectacular skates through Louisville April 5-8 for five performances at the KFC Yum! Center. 

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart start at $18 and go on sale Tuesday, February 13. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster, (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com

Date and Time of Performances at KFC Yum! Center:
Thursday, April 5 – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, April 6 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 7 – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 7 – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 8 – 1:00 p.m.

Learn more about Disney on Ice through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.
 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories