Disabled veteran's motorcycle stolen out of his driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He fought for our freedom and now says he’s had his own freedom taken away.



“Someone took my bike. I couldn't believe it wasn't there,” said Dewey Taylor, a U.S. Army veteran.



Taylor's Harley Davidson was his most prized possession. It was the first bike he rode since a serious wreck in the 1980s. That crash that ended his military career.



“I lost my leg on a bike,” explained Taylor.



Taylor said he was hit by a drunk driver while on his motorcycle and had to have his leg amputated. He didn't ride again for 19 years until he bought his bright red Harley in '09.



“I decided that I could ride again,” he said.



The bike was stolen over the weekend. Surveillance video shows someone driving past the motorcycle on Camryn Court, parking, and then someone walking towards the bike. After that person grabs the motorcycle, he runs down the street with it.

Another video shows the bike hitched to a car, taking off on Johnsontown Road towards Dixie Highway. Taylor said he doesn't know who or why someone would steal from him.



“I'll get another one. It might not be as nice as that one, but I'll get another one,” he said.



The motorcycle gave Taylor freedom. It's a feeling and a bike he wants back.

A police report has been filed. If anyone has seen the motorcycle or has any information, they are encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.



