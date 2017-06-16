Dirt Bowl tips off for 48th year

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Parks and the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are kicking off the Summer of Peace 2017 campaign with the Dirt Bowl to promote unity.

The annual basketball tournament kicks off Saturday at Shawnee Park and lasts until mid-August.

Officials say it will continue to be a family friendly environment as the teams battle for bragging rights for the 48th year.



New upgrades to the basketball courts were recently added and Metro police will continue to have a presence.



The opening ceremony starts at 2:00 Saturday afternoon.



Championships are Sunday August 13.



