Dirt Bowl sign-ups begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A tradition in West Louisville since 1969, once canceled due to violence has now become a sign of unity and peace.

Sign-ups are May 29- June 5 for the popular Louisville tradition known as the Dirt Bowl in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

In the past, the Dirt Bowl has given the community and Louisville a family friendly place to come together and you get to see some great basketball.

Just go to Cole's Place on West Kentucky Street to sign up if you want to play.



