Developments planned for Jeffersonville near Lewis and Clark Bridge

Dec. 18, 2016; A night view of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It officially opened to traffic on December 18, 2016. (Photo: Sara Wagner)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some big changes could soon be on the way to a Jeffersonville site now on the map because of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.



Our news partners at Louisville Business First and the Courier-Journal report plans have been filed for a development on Highway 62 near I-265. It calls for three restaurants, three hotels, a bank, and a convenience store.



The site's owner tells Business First work will likely begin in the next year.

