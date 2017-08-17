WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Developments planned for Jeffersonville near Lewis and Clark Bridge

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:50 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some big changes could soon be on the way to a Jeffersonville site now on the map because of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Our news partners at Louisville Business First and the Courier-Journal report plans have been filed for a development on Highway 62 near I-265. It calls for three restaurants, three hotels, a bank, and a convenience store.
           

The site's owner tells Business First work will likely begin in the next year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories