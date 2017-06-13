Despite questions, Bevin vows to remain focused on jobs plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the first time since the community meeting he called regarding violence in Louisville, revelations from the University of Louisville Foundation audit and a threat of a new lawsuit by the attorney general, Governor Matt Bevin appeared before news camera Tuesday at the Capitol where he remained focused on a jobs plan.

Governor Bevin ceremonially signed his executive order, creating the Kentucky Works Matters Task Force designed at helping the disabled, veterans, addicts and those with criminal histories find careers in the Commonwealth.

As is the practice at many of his announcements, WHAS11 News held off asking off-topic questions until the end but when the governor did not field questions, we approached to discuss several other important issues.

Political editor Chris Williams: Governor, do you have a few, quick seconds? We didn’t want to ask any questions that weren’t topic related to the announcement.

Gov. Bevin: … and unfortunately, I don’t want to talk about anything but this.

CW: Do you have a comment on…..

GB: There’ll be time.

CW: About what the AG said yesterday?

We’re 24 hours from a deadline set by Attorney General Andy Beshear for the governor to rescind another executive order reorganizing boards connected to recently passed education reform legislation. Beshear promises to file suit Thursday if the governor does not change his plans.

Monday, the attorney general said “So I believe those reformers on the original board deserve a lot of credit if not a direct apology from the governor and senate president,” regarding the U of L Foundation audit and trustees removed by the governor who had first raised concerns about misspending at the Foundation.

Governor Bevin’s office responded by releasing a statement accusing Beshear of defending trustees who had made political contributions to his family and political causes.

