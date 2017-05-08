Derby winner headed to Baltimore

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UPS aircraft mechanics to hold protest
-
Valley Station SWAT standoff ends peacefully
-
Local celebs react to city-wide violence
-
First Alert StormTeam: Temps go up and down next week
-
UPS pilots killed in WV crash
-
One-eyed horse Patch to run in Derby
-
Students clean post-Derby trash
-
A loophole for rape cases?
-
McKinney mother warns intruder in a Facebook message
-
Silver Alert issued for 70 year old
More Stories
-
Trump's immigration travel ban faces familiar foe in…May. 8, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Experts urge Indiana residents to get tested for hepatitisMay. 8, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Silver Alert issued for 70 year old manMay. 8, 2017, 4:27 a.m.