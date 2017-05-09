Derby not over yet: museum holding annual hat contest

May 6, 2017; Louisville , KY, USA; Kathy Dreyer and Andrea Yorey wear their derby hats before the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby has ended but the Kentucky Derby Museum is trying to keep the fun going with a Derby hat contest.

The museum is inviting professionals and amateurs to enter their hats in this year's "It's My Derby" fashion exhibit.

The entries will be judged by an expert panel that will choose 20 to 25 hats for display in the museum exhibit for one year. There will be a "Judges' Choice" award for best overall entry and a "Most Representative of Derby" award, for the hat that best captures the essence of the Derby.

Entries will be accepted through May 31 during museum hours. Hats must be delivered or shipped and postmarked by that date.

For all rules, visit www.derbymuseum.org/hatcontest.html.

