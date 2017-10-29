Derby City Comic Con draws nationwide crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 7th annual Derby City Comic Con descended on the city over the weekend attracting sci-fi enthusiasts from across the country.

The event, held at the Kentucky Expo Center, brought together comic book lovers, creators, artists and special guests.

Those guests included legendary graphic artist Jim Steranko, who illustrated many iconic Marvel series like Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men.

Fans were invited to participate in more than a dozen panel sessions, including a speed dating panel.

There were more than 200 booths filled with comics, toys and even autograph sessions with industry artists.

John Roberts attended this year’s Derby City Comic Con as a vendor and he says nothing compares to the one-on-one interactions with fans.

“A lot of local artists can get a lot more exposure this way and meet their fans that they’ve met online which is really important for beginning artists,” he said.

Derby City Comic Con was expected to draw an estimated 4,000 people during the two-day event.

