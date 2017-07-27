Dequante Hobbs Jr. to be honored by the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tonight, the city council will honor Dequante Hobbs Jr. with a proclamation—it won’t be about how he died, but how he lived.

“He spent a lot of time, quality time at the Main Street Library on York Street, looking at pictures and books, learning to read. The public needs to understand this was a special needs child, so the principal and the teachers that we heard from at Wellington Elementary school said that he had got several principal awards for his accomplishments,” Christopher 2X, a family friend, said.

Dequante’s mother has been hopeful that the police will catch the person who killed her son.

© 2017 WHAS-TV