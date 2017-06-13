Dequante Hobbs' family reacts to mystery person's quest for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The family of a 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed is finding a new hope that someone will come forward in his death.

There are now signs planted all over Louisville asking one powerful question: Do you know where the person is that killed me? It's a plea for justice for Dequante Hobbs Jr.

“You can drive down the street, or walk, and see my little cousin in the yard and it just gave me a really happy feeling,” Dequante’s cousin, Rashauna Ordway, said.



The message is clear, but the person putting them all over town is a mystery.



“I just want to know where you are. I want a couple of the signs. My family members inboxed me asking for them and I said it's not me, I don't know who made them.”



Ordway told WHAS11 News she first heard about the impactful posters on social media and says she's grateful that a stranger has joined the family on the quest for justice.



“I didn't know he touched that many people, and I was just like, oh my gosh, this is crazy how this little 7-year-old can touch so many people worldwide.”



Dequante was supposed to graduate first grade the week he was killed by a random bullet inside his own home. His mother said seeing him in his cap and gown throughout downtown Louisville helps...



“It helps me smile a little bit, but I'm not smiling much,” his mother Michesha Norment said.



It's been three weeks since Dequante's young life was taken.



“This would be a really good time for whoever done this to step up, and you know, take charge, and fess up to what they did,” Ordway said.



The cry for his justice continues to spread.

On Thursday, June 22nd, his family will hold a memorial by floating candles down the Ohio River at 8PM. That Thursday will mark one month since he died.

