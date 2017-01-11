Dept. of Juvenile Justice discusses reforms since teen's death 1 year ago

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's been one year since 16-year-old Gynnya McMillen died in the Lincoln Village Detention Center in Elizabethtown. The young teen was found unresponsive in her cell, and since her death, there have been suspensions, reforms and criminal charges in detention centers across the Bluegrass State.

Justice Secretary John Tilley describes, “I remember the mother's face weeks later when I was able to meet with her, I'll never forget those things. Never. And this family, I know is still grieving and our thoughts and prayers are always with them.”

Officials say McMillen was a ward of the state. In January 2016, police say she got into a dispute while visiting her mother in Shelbyville and was taken to Lincoln Village Detention Center in Elizabethtown.

Rebecca Frederick, representing Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice states, “As a woman that has that privilege of having a daughter that is protected I want to be able to stand up and to be able to lift up that story and say that that's not right.”

After being restrained because detectives say she was not following facility rules, McMillen spent the night in her cell and never woke up. The autopsy report says she died from natural causes.

Secretary Tilley adds, “Since that time we have dismissed 20 plus employees, including changes in new leadership. We've instituted mandatory statewide re-training.”

Tilley says the teen's death brought a lot of issues into focus while many reforms were already underway adding, “Not just at the Lincoln Village facility but at others, we did find some misconduct, we did find missed bed checks, we did find those who were not complying with certain policies and that was part of the overall reform that we had to begin with this administration.”

State Representative Attica Scott, representing KY District 41 tells WHAS11, “As a new legislator I'm thinking about looking at trauma informed care for our kids rather than incarcerating them. So we have kids that are both a ward of the state and incarcerated by the state.”

Additional changes throughout the state require background checks not just for hires but youth detention promotions as well.

Tilley says, “We need to continue to work on alternatives for incarceration especially for our low-level offenders and youth like this young lady.”

He says there is continuous work at the state and local levels to ensure children's safety as many say this is the case that they will never forget.

Former Lincoln Village employees Reginald Windham and Victor Holt are facing misconduct charges surrounding McMillen's stay at the facility. They have a court date scheduled for next month. Other employees have been fired or resigned.

Below is a list of other key reforms that the Department of Justice sent WHAS11 in regards to progress across the state at youth detention facilities:

Key reforms made at DJJ

More than 20 employees dismissed, including major changes in leadership

Mandatory statewide re-training for all facility superintendents, FRAs and division directors

Enhanced training for field training instructors

Overhaul of DJJ policy to strengthen expectations for facility staff on supervision and bed checks

Enhanced disciplinary actions in cases of misconduct

Continued work on improving salaries of front-line workers.

Disciplinary background checks for all employees prior to any promotion

Continued work on alternatives for incarceration for low-level offenders

New initiatives at the Internal Investigations Branch

The Secretary has instructed investigators to take a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive approach.

IIB is performing random and unannounced site visits to facilities.

During site visits, IIB checks to make sure all cameras are working and that supervisors are comparing bed check logs to the video.

IIB reviews facility reports and checks them for accuracy.

Each facility must send IIB a report every week on the status of their cameras

(© 2017 WHAS)