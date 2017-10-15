Demonstrators 'take a knee' for justice in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As NFL owners wrestle with national anthem demonstrations on the sidelines, other protests continue nationwide, including here locally.

The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression held their own demonstration downtown Sunday in front of the federal courthouse.

Dozens could be seen taking a knee – against what they say is racist and political repression, spreading throughout our local communities, schools and jobs.

Organizers say Colin Kaepernick’s movement is not about the American Flag and it’s not about the national anthem.

“He’s not kneeling to disrespect our military, he’s not kneeling to disrespect the flag. Police brutality is the issue and what we really want as millennials, we just want the rule of law to be evenly applied throughout all social demographics,” Richard Whitlock, GAP program creator, said.

The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has been in Louisville for nearly 40 years.

