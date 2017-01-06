Deceased dog remains returned to owner

WHAS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man has now found the remains of his deceased dog which had been stolen earlier this week.

Robert Lane is terminally ill and wanted to be buried with his dog Bandit, but recently someone broke into his home and took the remains that were in a steel box.

Robert told WHAS11 he had an idea who took it, and his own investigations led him to be right. 

The dog and the steel box are back in his possession, safe and sound. The steel box was never opened. 
 

