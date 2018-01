Dead investigation underway in Scott Co. (Photo: SKY11)

SCOTT Co., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff, the woman’s body was spotted along West Thomastown Road near County Road 400 West around 11 a.m. Jan 1.



The investigation is on-going and police are currently classifying this case as a death investigation.

