Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A death investigation is underway in Hardin County.

Hardin County Chief Deputy, Kenneth Spangenberger said there is no evidence of foul play. He says the cause of death appears to be natural. The body is at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The deceased is an adult male, estimated to be in his 40s.

Spangenberger said the body is believed to be in a field for 6 weeks to 2 months.



