Death investigation underway in Grayson County, Ky.

WHAS 11:14 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Grayson County.

Investigators are on the scene at Southland Drive, in Caneyville.

