WHAS
Close

Death investigation underway in Gardiner Lane neighborhood

WHAS 12:11 PM. EST January 21, 2018

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers are investigating a death on Wellbrooke Road in Louisville.

That's near Assumption High School.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to a call to check on the welfare of a person residing in a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported they located a white male deceased in the backyard.

The Homicide Unit of the LMPD is investigating; foul play is suspected but not yet confirmed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories