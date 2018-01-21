Death investigation underway in Gardiner Lane neighborhood

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers are investigating a death on Wellbrooke Road in Louisville.
That's near Assumption High School.
Around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to a call to check on the welfare of a person residing in a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they reported they located a white male deceased in the backyard.
The Homicide Unit of the LMPD is investigating; foul play is suspected but not yet confirmed.
