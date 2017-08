A man was pulled from the Ohio River on Aug. 25. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and LMPD is investigating.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Ohio River on Aug. 25.

Officials said they found a body in the river after it was reported to police around 1 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 574-LMPD.

