Deadline for Dan Johnson's resignation looming

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Time's almost up for Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

His fellow Democrats say if Johnson doesn't resign by the close of business on Tuesday, they'll begin the process to remove him.

Johnson is facing accusations he groped Councilwoman Jessica Green at an event in June and showed his backside to a legislative aide.

The councilman has denied those claims.

We contacted Johnson's office about his the calls for resignation and a spokesperson did not want to comment, but Johnson has said publicly in the past he will not resign.

