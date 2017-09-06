Day one of EMW Women's Clinic trial

Gene Snyder Courthouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Both sides are feeling confident at the end of day one of a trial being watched around the country.

Day one saw the owner of the EMW Women's Surgical Center take the stand describing the frustration of trying to land transfer and transport agreements after the state changed its regulations.

He claimed none of five Louisville area hospitals would sign on to the agreement which would be used in an emergency.

He and other witnesses on his side claimed those agreements were not necessary anyhow. An argument attorneys for Governor Matt Bevin countered in cross examination.

But the real reason many across the country are watching this trial is that EMW is the last abortion provider in Kentucky, and if they lose this case they'll be closed for good.

Their attorneys claim the governor is trying to regulate out abortion.

© 2017 WHAS-TV