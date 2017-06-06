Dave and Buster's coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mall Saint Matthews is getting a new restaurant and entertainment center.

Dave and Busters are opening an entertainment complex at the mall in 2018.

The company's officials say they expect to hire more than 250 employees.

Dave and Busters is a national chain that features dining, a sports bar, and arcade.

Currently, the closest locations are in Florence Kentucky and Indianapolis.



