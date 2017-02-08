Daughters of man shot, killed by officers 6 months ago remember father

Danielle Cleveland and Dominique Wicker marked their father's death six months after he was shot and killed by two LMPD officers.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – It’s been six months and still no closure.

The family of Darnell Wicker who was shot and killed by two Metro Police officers was remembered today.

Many gathered on Broadleaf Avenue where the deadly shooting happened.

Family, friends and community leaders are uniting and calling for answers.

Wicker was shot last summer while officers say he was holding a tree saw during a domestic dispute in south Louisville.

“We have children. I know most of you all do. And we just want to make a change in the community for everyone. Especially our young men and our young boys. So we just pray that Chief Conrad will promise to come through with swift transparency like they said that they would and that we can move forward with this in a positive way,” Dominique Wicker said.

Both of those officers are still on administrative leave while the Commonwealth's Attorney reviews the case.

(© 2017 WHAS)