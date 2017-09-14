WHAS
Date set for trial to remove Councilman Johnson

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:09 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The trial to remove Metro Councilman Dan Johnson will begin on November 1.

Johnson's removal trial was sparked by allegations he groped fellow Council member Jessica Green during a group photo in June. He is also accused of dropping his pants and exposing his rear end to a legislative aide in a parking lot last year.

Johnson is the longest-serving elected official in Louisville since the city and county governments merged in 2003.

