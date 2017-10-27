Darshwood: The charming trickster

Richard E. Darshwood is a highly charismatic performer who has perplexed and amazed many notable celebrities such as film-maker Martin Scorsese, Grammy Winner Miranda Lambert, Super Bowl Champion Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers and many more with his delightfully animated personality, witty antics and clever tricks.

His natural ability to fully captivate every audience he encounters has earned him two consecutive People’s Choice Awards from the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is precisely why he is affectionately known as “The Charming Trickster, himself.”

Darshwood talks about his sold out Halloween Magic Show tonight but his dinner show December 5th at Bristol downtown still has tickets available. Darshwood performs a magic mixer the second Tuesday of every month at Haymarket Whiskey Bar on East Market Street.

Tickets can be found at MagicDinnerBourbon.com

© 2017 WHAS-TV