Dangers from Halloween contact lensess

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Important information for you as we get closer to Halloween.

Novelty contact lenses may make you look creepy but they can also be dangerous.

The contact lenses are so dangerous some can leave you blind.

The Food and Drug Administration says buying decorative lenses without a prescription can cause permanent damage.

Lawmakers from California are joining Ohio and New York and are turning their sights on the products and telling you to be careful.

As of 2016 federal officials have seized 100,000 illegal counterfeit pairs of contacts nationwide.

Doctors warn the spooky lenses can come with scary side effects like bacterial infections, allergic reactions, and vision loss.

