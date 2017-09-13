Dan Johnson's lawyer asking for sexual harassment allegations to be dropped

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Facing allegations of sexual harassment, Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has vowed he would not resign. His attorney, Thomas McAdam, says trying to remove him from office is not only the wrong choice but could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I don't think it's going to dissolve into a circus exactly, but it's going to be a difficult task for the council to do. Remember, they are sitting in judgment in one of their colleagues," McAdam told WHAS11.

McAdam filed two motions Wednesday asking the Metro Council Court to censure Johnson and stop the upcoming removal proceedings. He also wants Council President Yates removed from overseeing the process because he will be called as a witness.

"That is a way for them to save face and save taxpayers a lot of money," McAdam said.

McAdam believes it will be hard for the metro court to get the two-thirds majority to vote Johnson out because he says there are a lot of loose ends that support their claim that he sexually harassed a councilwoman and a metro council aide. Johnson is accused of grabbing the rear end of Councilwoman Jessica Green at this public event this summer.

"All this is is Jessica Green and Dan Johnson bumped into each other at Wyandotte Park at the dedication of the basketball court. Now whether he bumped into her or she backed into him, I don't know. I wasn't there. There were a thousand people there and there were TV cameras. And you know what, nobody saw it happen," McAdam said.

Johnson is also accused of dropping his pants, showing his rear end to the aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet. McAdam hopes a solution can be reached that keeps Johnson on the council because he believes Johnson is being unfairly targeted by unproven allegations.

