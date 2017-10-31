Surrounded by his staff, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell expressed his gratitude for the women who work in his office. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One day before the Metro Council will hear a case to remove embattled councilman Dan Johnson from his seat, his attorney is under fire for offensive comments.

Surrounded by his staff, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell expressed his gratitude for the women who work in his office.

"Throughout my nearly 45 years in the legal community I've seen that women are the backbone of our profession,” O’Connell said.

But his tone quickly turned when he reacted to what he calls offensive comments made by attorney Thomas McAdam on female lawyers.

O’Connell said, "I will simply say I was shocked, embarrassed and offended."

He was referring to a cartoon posted on McAdam's Facebook page describing male attorneys as twice as smart as female attorneys. Then, McAdams told a reporter with the Courier-Journal, "my prejudice against women lawyers is widely known."

WHAS11 called McAdam and he didn't want to talk on camera but said his comments were “a joke" and he knows many "wonderful female attorneys."

He also had a question for Mike O'Connell about his agenda, calling a press conference to discuss the issue. He suggested it was a “ploy” and O’Connell was doing for attention on his re-election campaign.

To that O’Connell responded, "Um I'm not going to get into an exchange or answer questions with respect to Mister McAdam today."

That's not the only question O'Connell dismissed during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Reporters asked if it’s true that O'Connell's office is paying McAdam while he represents Metro Councilman Dan Johnson, who's fighting to keep his job amid allegations of sexual misconduct within the office.

O’Connell answered, "I'm not going to discuss it today. I'm not going to get into that matter on the eve of the proceedings."

The proceedings will include a hearing where the Metro Council charging committee will present allegations of wrong-doing against Dan Johnson to the rest of the council. Johnson and his attorney, McAdams, will have an opportunity to defend against the allegations and make their own case.

The hearing starts in Metro Council Chambers at 1 p.m. Nov. 1.Louisville- One day before the Metro Council will hear a case to remove embattled councilman Dan Johnson from his seat, his attorney is under fire for offensive comments.

Surrounded by his staff, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell expressed his gratitude for the women who work in his office.

"Throughout my nearly 45 years in the legal community I've seen that women are the backbone of our profession”, O’Connell said.

But his tone quickly turned when he reacted to what he calls offensive comments made by attorney Thomas McAdam on female lawyers.

O’Connell said, "I will simply say I was shocked, embarrassed and offended."

He was referring to a cartoon posted on McAdam's Facebook page describing male attorneys as twice as smart as female attorneys. Then, McAdams told a reporter with the Courier-Journal, "my prejudice against women lawyers is widely known."

WHAS11 called McAdam and he didn't want to talk on camera but said his comments were “a joke" and he knows many "wonderful female attorneys."

He also had a question for Mike O'Connell about his agenda, calling a press conference to discuss the issue. He suggested it was a “ploy” and O’Connell was doing for attention on his re-election campaign.

To that O’Connell responded, "Um I'm not going to get into an exchange or answer questions with respect to Mister McAdam today."

That's not the only question O'Connell dismissed during his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Reporters asked if it’s true that 4O'Connell's office is paying McAdam while he represents Metro Councilman Dan Johnson, who's fighting to keep his job amid allegations of sexual misconduct within the office.

O’Connell answered, "I'm not going to discuss it today. I'm not going to get into that matter on the eve of the proceedings."

The proceedings will include a hearing where the Metro Council charging committee will present allegations of wrong-doing against Dan Johnson to the rest of the council. Johnson and his attorney, McAdams, will have an opportunity to defend against the allegations and make their own case.

The hearing starts in Metro Council Chambers at 1 p.m. Wednesday.



© 2017 WHAS-TV