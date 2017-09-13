Dan Johnson's attorney wants allegations dropped

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former Floyd Count assistant principal charged with felony voyeurism
-
Man suffering from seizure facing charges
-
E-mail causes alarm over guns near Louisville campus
-
Thieves target mourners at local cemetery
-
Morning weather forecast
-
Verify: Are you affected by Equifax hack?
-
Girl calls 911 after finding mom unresponsive
-
Answering questions about propane safety
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9/13/2017
-
Family disappointed with sentence for son's killer
More Stories
-
Dan Johnson's lawyer asking for sexual harassment…Sep 13, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Woman says officer hit her first, no charges filedSep 13, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
8-year-old makes life-saving 911 call, wins state awardSep 13, 2017, 11:36 p.m.