Dan Johnson not accepting deal in harassment case

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is not accepting a deal as he prepares to face a removal hearing next week for allegations of sexual harassment.

Council President David Yates offered Johnson a deal that would allow him to stay on the council with certain provisions, including participating in council meetings by conference call, having no contact with other council members except by phone or email and to not attend any ceremonial functions representing the council.



That was rejected by Johnson and the charging committee.



Johnson's removal hearing is still expected to start Wednesday November first.

© 2017 WHAS-TV