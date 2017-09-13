Dan Johnson challenging removal proceedings

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Dan Johnson has asked the Metro Council to let him stay on the job, asking them to hold off on the removal proceedings.



Johnson is accused of sexual harassment alleged by Councilwoman Jessica Green and a Metro Council legislative aid.

But, a charging committee of five Metro Council members wants to move forward with formal removing proceedings.



A hearing date for that is expected to be announced Thursday.



Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam, instead wants Johnson to be censured and calls for the council court to be dissolved.



McAdam will further discuss his motions with WHAS11 tonight on 11 at 11.



