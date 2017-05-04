Dalton Hayes appears in court

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dalton Hayes, the 20-year-old infamously accused of several crimes while crossing state lines with a minor, was in court Wednesday.



A jury found him not guilty of second degree rape.



The pair--coined Kentucky’s Bonnie and Clyde--were on the run for two weeks back in 2015.



At the time, Hayes was 18 and the girl was 13.



After DNA testing concluded Hayes was the father of the young girl's child, he was charged with second degree rape.



Although a jury found Hayes not guilty today, he still faces more charges.



Hayes will be on trial for custodial interference charges on May 23.

