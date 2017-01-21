Customers rally to keep 2nd Street Kroger open

Jan. 21, 2017; Metro Councilman David James (D-6) speaks with customers of the South Second Street Kroger after plans were announced to close the location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As grocery stores inside I-264 are beginning to fade away, one community continues to rally to keep their neighborhood store open.

The Kroger Company announced plans to close their South Second Street store, a location vital to customers who live in and around downtown.

Since the announcement, customers have been rallying to keep it open.

Officials say they appreciate the support customers have shown, those rallies will not be able to keep the stores open due to the landlord refusing to renew Kroger’s lease for another year. The company was issued a termination letter which Kroger said demanded them to leave the building in February.

Officials also stated the 5-year lease extension the landlord demanded wasn’t sustainable for the store which was losing $1 million annually.

However, Kroger said their customers will not be left without the chance to buy their groceries.

The grocer said plans are in the works to have a free shuttle take customers from Old Louisville to the Kroger on Goss Avenue once a week.

The shuttles will run on Thursdays, which is the store’s senior discount day beginning Feb. 2.

Kroger also plans to talk with managers of apartment buildings throughout Old Louisville to determine the interest and need for transportation to their Germantown location.

The grocer plans to release full details on their shuttle service in the coming days.

Kroger has been at the South Second Street location for 37 years.

