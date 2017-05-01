Customers, friends remember popular night club owner, aunt

May 1, 2017; Patrons gather at Club Cedar in the Russell neighborhood hours after owner Gene Turner was found dead in his Chickasaw home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A moment of prayer in the midst of tragedy.

“Pray for us all because right now we're all devastated,” Janie Ruff, Club Cedar bartender, said.

Police say they found a man and a woman dead inside this home on Rosewell Avenue. Neighbors tell us someone forced their way inside and killed Gene Turner, the owner of the popular west Louisville nightspot, Club Cedar, and his aunt.



“We just loved him. Everybody loved him. And we're going to miss him,” Sherry Boydrenn, a former employee said.



The scene also somber outside Club Cedar. Boydrenn was a former employee and like many others considered Turner and his aunt family.

“It's time for us to come together and it's time for us to end all this violence and try to clean up the streets and make it a better place for our kids,” Sean Smyzer, a friend said.



Cars packed the parking lot and friends consoled one another grief on the faces of his loyal customers.



“There was nothing he wouldn't do for anybody in here. He always had a smile on his face,” Donald Burrus, a customer said.



His friends now struggling to understand why.



“I don't think the person who did this realizes what he took. He took a beautiful soul,” Ruff said.

One of the DJs at Club Cedar posted on Facebook that out of respect, the Derby parties that were planned for this week have been canceled.

