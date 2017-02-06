Cupid's Kids goes digital this Valentine's Day

Cupid's Kids

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- You can help put a smile on the faces of local children who need a reason to smile.

102.3 The MAX is once again delivering Valentine's to Norton Children's Hospital and other organizations as part of their Cupid's Kids campaign.

But this year, they're doing things a little differently. In an effort to stop the spread of germs, the Max is going digital with this year's Valentines.

“You can still make your own homemade Valentines, you can download the ones we made up at the MaxFM.com, color them, write a message of hope, and then we ask you to then re-upload them digitally. We will print them and then we are still delivering them on Valentine's Day, but we're trying to keep the kiddos safe,” Sarah Jordan, with The Max, said.

For information on where you can drop off your homemade Valentine to be digitized or where to upload one, click here.

