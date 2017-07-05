Cummins announces $80 million in investments in Columbus, Ind.

Cummins to make investments in Columbus, Ind. (Photo: renderings)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Columbus, Indiana is getting $80 million in improvement projects.

The first project will be a $30 million railroad overpass for State Road 46, which is a primary entrance and exit for people traveling in and out of Columbus.

Cummins, which builds engines, said the overpass comes after CSX revealed plans to increase train travel through the area. The increased traffic will produce significant delays for drivers, making the overpass necessary.

The investment into the overpass allows for the second project—a $50 million renovation of the Cummins Corporate Office Building. The project will accommodate 1,200 employees once it is completed in 2019—Cummins' 100th anniversary.

