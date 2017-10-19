Cuban realtor gives thanks to Kentucky Refugee Ministries

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Sergio Estrada is a bilingual broker in Louisville. He came here from Cuba and arrived to Louisville thanks to Kentucky Refugee Ministries. Estrada says this organization is key for immigrants or refugees like him.

When he first arrived in the states, he found himself with his daughters sleeping in the airport in Miami. They had no place to go or money because Estrada had used everything he had to get to the U.S. legally. That’s when he got in contact with Kentucky Refugee Ministries who sent someone over to bring his family to Louisville.

Now years later, he owes a lot of his success in Louisville to Kentucky Refugee Ministries getting him here. He is the principal broker at Americus Realty Group. He now gives back to the organization by volunteering and helping new immigrants or refugees who speak Spanish.

