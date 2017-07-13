Crowd shows up to support Jessica Green through Dan Johnson allegations

Jessica Green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There were tears of appreciation from Councilwoman Jessica Green Thursday night during the Metro Council meeting.



“We have been praying for her as she deals with the trauma of what she describes as physical and emotional offense,” said Revered Russell Awkard from New Zion Baptist Church.



Community members wore green and spoke up to show their support for the councilwoman, who said Councilman Dan Johnson inappropriately touched her backside during a press conference.



“Men should keep their hands off. I feel Councilwoman Green has a right to feel harassed and disrespected by Councilman Johnson,” said another speaker from New Zion Baptist Church, Roselyn Kelcy.



“This has not been an easy situation to go through and the fact that people are willing to come out and came out, and in a visible manner, to demonstrate, the fact that they are in solidarity with me, it means a lot,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green.

Johnson denies ever sexually harassing Green. He released a statement saying in part, "This has been another desperate and malicious act by a few Democratic caucus members wishing to install their hand-picked crony as a Council member."



WHAS11 News asked Jessica Green what he may have meant by that and she had this to say: “I have no idea. I have not talked to any individual who's expressed any interest in running for office, I've never made any donation to anybody, I have no idea who he's referring to.”



Because of the allegation by Jessica Green and other accusations by city employees, the Democratic Caucus has voted to expel Councilman Dan Johnson from the caucus. It’s something that has never been done before. They're also urging Johnson to resign from the council by August first.

Johnson says he is innocent and is eager to clear his name. If Johnson doesn't resign by August 1st a charging committee will be created to remove him.

The mayor also has the power to remove him from office.

Caucus Johnson Resolution

DAN JOHNSON: “I did not ever sexually harass Councilwoman Green or the legislative aid. This has been another desperate and malicious act by a few Democratic caucus members wishing to install their hand-picked crony as a Council Member. I will continue to express my innocence and I am eager to clear my name of these allegations while doing my very best every day to serve the 21st District. I was elected by the 21st District to serve the people for four years and I intend to do just that until the end of my term in office. Hopefully soon Democratic Caucus leadership will see that these false allegations are just a distraction for the public and will return to serving the constituents’ issues that matter most.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV