LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – There is a Level 1 gas leak at 3rd and Broadway, according to MetroSafe.

A portion of Broadway is closed but there are no evacuations. Crews are working to contain the leak.

This is happening near The Brown Theatre.

The leak was reported at 2:39 p.m.

