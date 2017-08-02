Crews working apartment fire in Jeffersontown (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Right now, firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Jeffersontown.

Firefighters are actively working and families are standing by waiting to get back into their apartments, but tonight 15 people will have to stay elsewhere.

Officials say they responded to the apartments to find the fire contained to one apartment on the third floor. Everyone was able to get out safely but firefighting did have to make two rescues.

We spoke with one family who says tonight they will have to stay with family members because they can't get back into their apartment, but one heroic little brother helped get other people out of the building.

Firefighters say it's unclear what caused the fire but it did start in a kitchen. Investigators are currently on the scene.

© 2017 WHAS-TV