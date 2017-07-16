WHAS
Crews search for possible teen drowning victim in Taylor County

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:53 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife say search efforts are underway for a teen who they say reportedly drowned at Green River Lake.

Witnesses say the 18-year-old went into the water but never resurfaced.

Dive teams were dispatched to the area late Sunday afternoon to search for the teen.

WHAS11 News will update this story as information becomes available.

