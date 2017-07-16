Crews search for possible teen drowning victim in Taylor County

Rescue teams arrive at Green River Lake to search for an 18-year-old who possibly drowned on Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Photo: John Humphress, Custom)

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife say search efforts are underway for a teen who they say reportedly drowned at Green River Lake.

Witnesses say the 18-year-old went into the water but never resurfaced.

Dive teams were dispatched to the area late Sunday afternoon to search for the teen.

