Early morning fire at Galt House contained

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials are responding to an early morning call of a fire at the Galt House hotel.
The call came in just after 5 a.m.
Officials confirmed they found a fire on the 23rd floor and were able to put it out.
Some guests have been evacuated from the hotel as a result. Firefighters are now working to clear the smoke from the hotel.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs