Early morning fire at Galt House contained

WHAS 7:17 AM. EST December 30, 2017

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - ​Officials are responding to an early morning call of a fire at the Galt House hotel.

The call came in just after 5 a.m.

Officials confirmed they found a fire on the 23rd floor and were able to put it out.

Some guests have been evacuated from the hotel as a result. Firefighters are now working to clear the smoke from the hotel.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

 

